124 Cleveland Ave Ext.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

124 Cleveland Ave Ext

124 Cleveland Avenue Extension · No Longer Available
Location

124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC 29661

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Adorable Home Convenient to Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Very nice updated bathroom with shower shared between both bedrooms. Exterior features a nice front porch, a large parking area, a storage unit, and a side deck area.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Marietta Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Slater Marietta Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle
High School: Travelers Rest High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3909288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have any available units?
124 Cleveland Ave Ext doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Slater-Marietta, SC.
What amenities does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have?
Some of 124 Cleveland Ave Ext's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Cleveland Ave Ext currently offering any rent specials?
124 Cleveland Ave Ext is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Cleveland Ave Ext pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext is pet friendly.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext offer parking?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext offers parking.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have a pool?
No, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext does not have a pool.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have accessible units?
No, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Cleveland Ave Ext have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Ave Ext has units with air conditioning.

