124 Cleveland Ave Ext.

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Adorable Home Convenient to Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Very nice updated bathroom with shower shared between both bedrooms. Exterior features a nice front porch, a large parking area, a storage unit, and a side deck area.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Electric

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Water Company: Marietta Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Slater Marietta Elementary

Middle School: Northwest Middle

High School: Travelers Rest High



(RLNE3909288)