124 Cleveland Ave Ext.

Amenities
Adorable Home Convenient to Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Very nice updated bathroom with shower shared between both bedrooms. Exterior features a nice front porch, a large parking area, a storage unit, and a side deck area.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Electric
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Marietta Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Slater Marietta Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle
High School: Travelers Rest High
