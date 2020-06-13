/
slater marietta
17 Apartments for rent in Slater-Marietta, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Lions Park Road
103 Lions Park Road, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Lions Park Road in Slater-Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Slater-Marietta
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4500 sqft
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1126 n hwy 25
1126 North Highway 25, Greenville County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment close to Swamp Rabbit Trail - Property Id: 300728 Apartment totally remodeled. With new bathroom fixtures. Painted walls. Fully furnished. With its on tv. Comes with dishes. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
74 Maple Lane
74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
210 Jewel Court
210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
12 Rawood Drive
12 Rawood Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Slater-Marietta
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 Burdine Road
100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1st Month Free!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Maravista Avenue
23 Maravista Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Glenlea - Townhome close to Furman, N. Greenville, Cherrydale and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Kitchen with appliances opens to den. Dining Room. All bedrooms and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Patio on back with storage room. No Pets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Slater-Marietta rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Slater-Marietta area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Slater-Marietta from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Greer, and Simpsonville.
