Richland County, SC
4 Beagle Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

4 Beagle Court

4 Beagle Ct · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4 Beagle Ct, Richland County, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Beagle Ct Irmo SC · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home in Great Neighborhood With Updated Kitchen
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,236 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5492321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Beagle Court have any available units?
4 Beagle Court has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Beagle Court have?
Some of 4 Beagle Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Beagle Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Beagle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Beagle Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Beagle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 4 Beagle Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Beagle Court offers parking.
Does 4 Beagle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Beagle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Beagle Court have a pool?
Yes, 4 Beagle Court has a pool.
Does 4 Beagle Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Beagle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Beagle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Beagle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Beagle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Beagle Court has units with air conditioning.
