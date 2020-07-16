324 Risdon Way

Amenities

FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace, Master Suite,Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Deck, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

