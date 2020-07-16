All apartments in Richland County
324 Risdon Way
Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:42 PM

324 Risdon Way

324 Risdon Way · (402) 262-4700
Location

324 Risdon Way, Richland County, SC 29223

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1791 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace, Master Suite,Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Deck, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Risdon Way have any available units?
324 Risdon Way has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 Risdon Way have?
Some of 324 Risdon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Risdon Way currently offering any rent specials?
324 Risdon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Risdon Way pet-friendly?
No, 324 Risdon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 324 Risdon Way offer parking?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not offer parking.
Does 324 Risdon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Risdon Way have a pool?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not have a pool.
Does 324 Risdon Way have accessible units?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Risdon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Risdon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Risdon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
