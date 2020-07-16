All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:41 PM

201 Bob White Avenue

201 Bob White Avenue · (803) 594-4450
Location

201 Bob White Avenue, Richland County, SC 29061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Now available is this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Quail Valley subdivision in Hopkins. It has hardwoods in all the bedrooms, built in shelving in the den, ceiling fans throughout, and a great, fully fenced back yard. In the back yard, you have a shed, perfect for a workshop or somewhere to keep all your lawn equipment.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Bob White Avenue have any available units?
201 Bob White Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 201 Bob White Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bob White Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bob White Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Bob White Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue offer parking?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Bob White Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Bob White Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
