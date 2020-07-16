14 Raintree Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

This home features a fireplace, surrounded by a beautiful accent wall. You will feel right at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. The yard is fenced, you have stainless steel appliances, a separate living and dining room, and a deck on the back, perfect for entertaining! Centrally located in Raintree Acres subdivision off of Kennerly Rd in Irmo, you're close to shopping, dining, award winning schools, and interstates. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your home!



