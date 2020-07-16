All apartments in Richland County
14 Raintree Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:50 PM

14 Raintree Court

14 Raintree Court · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Raintree Court, Richland County, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This home features a fireplace, surrounded by a beautiful accent wall. You will feel right at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. The yard is fenced, you have stainless steel appliances, a separate living and dining room, and a deck on the back, perfect for entertaining! Centrally located in Raintree Acres subdivision off of Kennerly Rd in Irmo, you're close to shopping, dining, award winning schools, and interstates. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your home!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Raintree Court have any available units?
14 Raintree Court has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Raintree Court have?
Some of 14 Raintree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Raintree Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Raintree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Raintree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Raintree Court is pet friendly.
Does 14 Raintree Court offer parking?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not offer parking.
Does 14 Raintree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Raintree Court have a pool?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not have a pool.
Does 14 Raintree Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Raintree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Raintree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Raintree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
