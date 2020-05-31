530 Candida Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted. There is a rear screened porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors while keeping out uninvited flying or crawling guests. Centrally located only 2.5 miles from the entrance to Parris Island, 4 miles from downtown Port Royal, 8 miles from downtown Beaufort, and numerous shopping centers and restaurants only minutes away. Community amenities include community pool and playground. Rental application is $40 and includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions. Sorry, no pets! Water/Sewer and exterior maintenance included.