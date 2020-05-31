All apartments in Port Royal
530 Candida Drive

530 Candida Drive · (843) 812-8463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC 29906

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted. There is a rear screened porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors while keeping out uninvited flying or crawling guests. Centrally located only 2.5 miles from the entrance to Parris Island, 4 miles from downtown Port Royal, 8 miles from downtown Beaufort, and numerous shopping centers and restaurants only minutes away. Community amenities include community pool and playground. Rental application is $40 and includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions. Sorry, no pets! Water/Sewer and exterior maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Candida Drive have any available units?
530 Candida Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Candida Drive have?
Some of 530 Candida Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Candida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Candida Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Candida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Candida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 530 Candida Drive offer parking?
No, 530 Candida Drive does not offer parking.
Does 530 Candida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Candida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Candida Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Candida Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Candida Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Candida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Candida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Candida Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Candida Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Candida Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
