2813 Smilax

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets

3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home.

3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout. Master Suite on 2nd floor with large bathroom with 2 vanities, large sitting area and unbelievable walk in closets. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath on 1st floor. kitchen/dining combo. Large covered front porch and rear deck, storage shed in back. Great Front and Back Yard! Close to Parris Island and Port Royal Boat Landing and Sands Beach!



$1550 per month, $1550 security deposit



Call 843-986-2424 to schedule a tour or apply online at www.forrentinbeaufort.com