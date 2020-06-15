All apartments in Port Royal
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2813 Smilax

2813 Smilax Avenue · (843) 986-2424
Location

2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC 29935
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home.
3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout. Master Suite on 2nd floor with large bathroom with 2 vanities, large sitting area and unbelievable walk in closets. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath on 1st floor. kitchen/dining combo. Large covered front porch and rear deck, storage shed in back. Great Front and Back Yard! Close to Parris Island and Port Royal Boat Landing and Sands Beach!

$1550 per month, $1550 security deposit

Call 843-986-2424 to schedule a tour or apply online at www.forrentinbeaufort.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Smilax have any available units?
2813 Smilax has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2813 Smilax currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Smilax isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Smilax pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Smilax is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 2813 Smilax offer parking?
No, 2813 Smilax does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Smilax have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Smilax does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Smilax have a pool?
No, 2813 Smilax does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Smilax have accessible units?
No, 2813 Smilax does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Smilax have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Smilax does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Smilax have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Smilax does not have units with air conditioning.
