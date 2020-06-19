All apartments in Pageland
Find more places like 183 Cedar Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pageland, SC
/
183 Cedar Chase Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

183 Cedar Chase Lane

183 North Cedar Street · (803) 732-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

183 North Cedar Street, Pageland, SC 29728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 183 Cedar Chase Lane · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
ALL BRICK IN BALLENTINE'S CEDAR MILL NEIGHBORHOOD - All brick Master Bedroom downstairs on fully fenced homesite! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath floorplan also features a large Flex Room and Loft Area with optional desk/office space. Master on main along with private Bath and separate powder room for guests. Two Bedrooms with walk-ins and full bath with double vanity upstairs plus great bonus/media room. Tons of storage in this new favorite floorplan! Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living areas, fireplace in Great Room, covered porch for outdoor living space, granite countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen, along with stainless steel gas appliances. Master Bath features upgraded tiled shower and garden tub surround and ceramic flooring in all baths and laundry room. Includes features of smart home automation system, Performance energy package for lower bills, docking station music ports with speakers. sprinkler system in front and back yard. Tankless water heater. Sprinkler system. 2 car Garage.

(RLNE5778704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have any available units?
183 Cedar Chase Lane has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have?
Some of 183 Cedar Chase Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Cedar Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
183 Cedar Chase Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Cedar Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Cedar Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does offer parking.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Cedar Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Cedar Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 183 Cedar Chase Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Florence, SCMint Hill, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Kannapolis, NCWeddington, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity