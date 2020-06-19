183 Cedar Chase Lane

Amenities

ALL BRICK IN BALLENTINE'S CEDAR MILL NEIGHBORHOOD - All brick Master Bedroom downstairs on fully fenced homesite! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath floorplan also features a large Flex Room and Loft Area with optional desk/office space. Master on main along with private Bath and separate powder room for guests. Two Bedrooms with walk-ins and full bath with double vanity upstairs plus great bonus/media room. Tons of storage in this new favorite floorplan! Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living areas, fireplace in Great Room, covered porch for outdoor living space, granite countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen, along with stainless steel gas appliances. Master Bath features upgraded tiled shower and garden tub surround and ceramic flooring in all baths and laundry room. Includes features of smart home automation system, Performance energy package for lower bills, docking station music ports with speakers. sprinkler system in front and back yard. Tankless water heater. Sprinkler system. 2 car Garage.



(RLNE5778704)