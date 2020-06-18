914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach. The complex is located on Hillside Drive, just a short walk to the beach and Main Street where you can enjoy dining and shopping. Golf cars are permitted at the complex. The kitchen features white cabinets and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Living room has sliding glass door leading to the back patio. First floor has a half bathroom for guests. Dual master bedrooms upstairs have tray ceilings, ceiling fans, and private full bathrooms. Laundry closet on second floor includes washer and dryer as is. Rent is $1,095.00 per month and includes trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,095.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2811163)