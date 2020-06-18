All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S

914 Hillside Drive South · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Ingram Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach. The complex is located on Hillside Drive, just a short walk to the beach and Main Street where you can enjoy dining and shopping. Golf cars are permitted at the complex. The kitchen features white cabinets and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Living room has sliding glass door leading to the back patio. First floor has a half bathroom for guests. Dual master bedrooms upstairs have tray ceilings, ceiling fans, and private full bathrooms. Laundry closet on second floor includes washer and dryer as is. Rent is $1,095.00 per month and includes trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,095.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2811163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have any available units?
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have?
Some of 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S currently offering any rent specials?
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S pet-friendly?
No, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S offer parking?
No, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S does not offer parking.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have a pool?
No, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S does not have a pool.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have accessible units?
No, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S does not have units with air conditioning.
