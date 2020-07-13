Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 1 mile of North Myrtle Beach

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
603 30th Ave S 4
603 30th Avenue South, Atlantic Beach, SC
Studio
$725
750 sqft
EFFICENCY, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 303558 EFFICENCY ALL IN ONE ROOM REFRIGERATOR - MICROWAVE - HOT PALTE 2 MIN BY WALK FROM BEACH Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303558 Property Id 303558 (RLNE5868081)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901 Available 07/15/20 1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
2 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
505 63rd Avenue N Unit #9
505 63rd Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
913 sqft
505 63rd Avenue N Unit #9 Available 07/13/20 Available Now! ADORABLE 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo - Super close to the beach! Location can't be beat! - PET FRIENDLY 2 BED/2 BATH LOFT STYLE CONDO CLOSE TO BEACH, 63RD AVENUE! 2 story condo conveniently

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C
417 Black Smith Lane, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
893 Barn Owl Ct.
893 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
THE FARM AT CAROLINA FOREST - THE ORCHARDS TOWNHOMES No Cats Allowed (RLNE4824468)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C
403 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
865 Barn Owl Ct.
865 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1850 sqft
- (RLNE5536346)
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4012 Alvina Way
4012 Alvina Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
4012 Alvina Way Available 08/03/20 Lovely Home in Berkshire Forest! - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan, plenty of space and is located in a popular Carolina Forest community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
470 Dandelion Lane
470 Dandelion Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

