apartments with pool
45 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with pool
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
4102 Pinehurst Circle
4102 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
Open kitchen, dining area and livingroom. Laundry room, two full baths and screened in porch.
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901
4466 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
4466 Little River Inn Lane Unit 901 Available 07/15/20 1st Floor Condo in Little River! - Located in the quaint condo community of Little River Inn, this 1st floor, end unit is ready for you! Unit is offered unfurnished and features 2 bedrooms and
4278 Pinehurst Circle
4278 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unfurnished, third floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath with screened in porch. Vaulted ceilings in Cypress Bay.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C
417 Black Smith Lane, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage.
7509 N Ocean Blvd #502
7509 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout.
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13
403 71st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13 Available 08/15/20 Myrtle Beach Villas 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom - Adorable 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom condo is just a WALK TO THE BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash, and Pest Control.
Myrtlewood
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept
7200 N Ocean Blvd 436
7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
394 sqft
Oceanview Beach Retreat - Property Id: 316677 Our 2 double-bed condo with kitchenette space, (microwave, personal refrigerator and coffee maker) has so many on-site activities you'll never need to leave! This location boasts 2 onsite restaurants,
649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A
649 Tupelo Ln, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Completely renovated, 1st floor condo nestled on the Aberdeen Country Club Golf Course just off Hwy 9. Luxurious wood plank flooring throughout the unit along with gorgeous granite countertops.
Verified
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
3137 Robin's Nest Way
3137 Robins Nest Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, at The Farm with Amenities! - Stunning unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home on a spacious corner lot overlooks a lake in The Farm community.
