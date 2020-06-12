/
9 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3117 sqft
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
147 Watson Dr
147 Watson Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Fully furnished, Low Country style home situated on 1.6 acres with mature and lush landscaping overlooking a beautiful pond. This rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious home that features an open floor plan.
