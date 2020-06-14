/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of North Myrtle Beach
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Pinehurst Circle
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
3 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
402 75th Ave N. Unit C
402 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
864 sqft
75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances.
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
556 White River Drive unit 44H
556 White River Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
Updated 1 Bedroom Condo in River Oaks - This adorable 1 bedroom condo in located minutes away from the ocean! Offering 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, with an open concept living space. All major appliances are included in this 3rd floor home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
573 Blue River Court #8H
573 Blue River Court, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
Spacious Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Newly renovated unfurnished one bedroom one bath. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1874035)
Similar Pages
North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Myrtle Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Pool