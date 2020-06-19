4800 South Ocean Blvd, No

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool internet access new construction trash valet

Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment coming available. We provide leases as short as 30 days. No deposits and we accept all major credit cards or can direct bill.



$2685/month (subject to taxes)



This apartment comes with all furniture (queen bed, dining table & chairs, washer & dryer, sofa, LCD TVs, etc), housewares (dishes, linens, coffee maker, vacuum, iron, pot & pans, etc), and utilities (electric, cable, wifi, water, etc).



This brand new community is located in the heart of Daniel Island within walking distance to shopping and dining. Youre just a stroll away from places like Vespa Pizza, Publix Grocery Store, Paisley Boutique, Laura Alberts cafe, the Volvo Car Stadium, and many local parks.



Community features:

Resort-style saltwater pool

Large sundeck overlooking the lake

Outdoor kitchens with dining areas

State of the art fitness center

Coffee bar & iMac cyber cafe

100% smoke free

Event kitchen

Controlled access

Secured covered parking

Valet trash service

Outdoor living areas with flat screen TVs



Approved pets welcome (additional costs may apply).