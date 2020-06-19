All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
4800 South Ocean Blvd, No

4800 South Ocean Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

4800 South Ocean Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Windy Hill Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
trash valet
Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment coming available. We provide leases as short as 30 days. No deposits and we accept all major credit cards or can direct bill.

$2685/month (subject to taxes)

This apartment comes with all furniture (queen bed, dining table & chairs, washer & dryer, sofa, LCD TVs, etc), housewares (dishes, linens, coffee maker, vacuum, iron, pot & pans, etc), and utilities (electric, cable, wifi, water, etc).

This brand new community is located in the heart of Daniel Island within walking distance to shopping and dining. Youre just a stroll away from places like Vespa Pizza, Publix Grocery Store, Paisley Boutique, Laura Alberts cafe, the Volvo Car Stadium, and many local parks.

Community features:
Resort-style saltwater pool
Large sundeck overlooking the lake
Outdoor kitchens with dining areas
State of the art fitness center
Coffee bar & iMac cyber cafe
100% smoke free
Event kitchen
Controlled access
Secured covered parking
Valet trash service
Outdoor living areas with flat screen TVs

Approved pets welcome (additional costs may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have any available units?
4800 South Ocean Blvd, No doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
What amenities does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have?
Some of 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No currently offering any rent specials?
4800 South Ocean Blvd, No isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No is pet friendly.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No offer parking?
Yes, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No does offer parking.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have a pool?
Yes, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No has a pool.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have accessible units?
No, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 South Ocean Blvd, No does not have units with air conditioning.
