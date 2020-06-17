All apartments in North Augusta
Find more places like 349 Old Walnut Branch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Augusta, SC
/
349 Old Walnut Branch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

349 Old Walnut Branch

349 Old Walnut Br · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Augusta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

349 Old Walnut Br, North Augusta, SC 29860

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta. An open layout kitchen with breakfast nook provides the perfect space for family dinners to transition to game nights around the living room fireplace. Rest easy at night in the master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring large bathtub, shower, his-and-her sinks, and walk-in closet. Don't forget the pet (just no more than two!)! The home does come with a fenced backyard, perfect for a small dog or cat (pet fees apply)! With a two car garage and ample attic space, you'll have tons of room for storage! Act fast, as this home won't be vacant long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have any available units?
349 Old Walnut Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
What amenities does 349 Old Walnut Branch have?
Some of 349 Old Walnut Branch's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Old Walnut Branch currently offering any rent specials?
349 Old Walnut Branch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Old Walnut Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Old Walnut Branch is pet friendly.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch offer parking?
Yes, 349 Old Walnut Branch does offer parking.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Old Walnut Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have a pool?
No, 349 Old Walnut Branch does not have a pool.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have accessible units?
No, 349 Old Walnut Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Old Walnut Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Old Walnut Branch have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Old Walnut Branch does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841

Similar Pages

North Augusta 2 BedroomsNorth Augusta Accessible Apartments
North Augusta Apartments with GarageNorth Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments
North Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Lexington, SCEvans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GARed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University