349 Old Walnut Branch

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta. An open layout kitchen with breakfast nook provides the perfect space for family dinners to transition to game nights around the living room fireplace. Rest easy at night in the master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring large bathtub, shower, his-and-her sinks, and walk-in closet. Don't forget the pet (just no more than two!)! The home does come with a fenced backyard, perfect for a small dog or cat (pet fees apply)! With a two car garage and ample attic space, you'll have tons of room for storage! Act fast, as this home won't be vacant long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.