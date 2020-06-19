All apartments in North Augusta
119 Orchard Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

119 Orchard Way

119 Orchard Way · (706) 504-7412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC 29860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Orchard Way · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring. Large open living/dining space great for entertaining. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, including oversized Refrigerator. Owner suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom that incudes dual sinks and built-in cabinetry. Washer/Dryer Included and will remain in home. Private outdoor retreat with two covered gazebo areas, privacy fence and locked storage area. Backs to Greenspace. Lease includes lawn maintenance.

Available May 11, 2020. Applicants must have a minimum 650 Credit Score and make a combined 3-1/2 times Income vs Rent Amount. Pets allowed (2 max) with non-refundable pet fee. NO CATS, dogs under 40 lbs.

Please contact Cristie Brawner for showing and details. Text friendly. To apply or view other available rentals please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified and make no guarantee or warranty of it's accuracy. Actual room sizes should be measured to insure exactness. Prospective tenant will be given opportunity to independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of its most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. A review and walk-through of the property condition to be documented prior to move-in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5568618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Orchard Way have any available units?
119 Orchard Way has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Orchard Way have?
Some of 119 Orchard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
119 Orchard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Orchard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Orchard Way is pet friendly.
Does 119 Orchard Way offer parking?
No, 119 Orchard Way does not offer parking.
Does 119 Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Orchard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Orchard Way have a pool?
No, 119 Orchard Way does not have a pool.
Does 119 Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 119 Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Orchard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Orchard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
