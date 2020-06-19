Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring. Large open living/dining space great for entertaining. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, including oversized Refrigerator. Owner suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom that incudes dual sinks and built-in cabinetry. Washer/Dryer Included and will remain in home. Private outdoor retreat with two covered gazebo areas, privacy fence and locked storage area. Backs to Greenspace. Lease includes lawn maintenance.



Available May 11, 2020. Applicants must have a minimum 650 Credit Score and make a combined 3-1/2 times Income vs Rent Amount. Pets allowed (2 max) with non-refundable pet fee. NO CATS, dogs under 40 lbs.



Please contact Cristie Brawner for showing and details. Text friendly. To apply or view other available rentals please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified and make no guarantee or warranty of it's accuracy. Actual room sizes should be measured to insure exactness. Prospective tenant will be given opportunity to independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of its most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. A review and walk-through of the property condition to be documented prior to move-in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5568618)