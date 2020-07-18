All apartments in North Augusta
1013 Georgia Ave.
1013 Georgia Ave.

1013 Georgia Ave · (706) 449-0879
Location

1013 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 Georgia Ave. · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Downtown Riverfront Jewel, Long Term Stays Available! - This quaint cottage offers the best of both sides of the Savannah River. Guests are less than one mile away from the shops and dining of downtown North Augusta, SC, "South Carolina's Riverfront," and less than two miles from downtown Augusta, GA. Other nearby destinations include: Augusta National Golf Club (6 miles), Downtown Aiken, SC (15 miles) and Fort Gordon (16 miles)
**This home is not located on the Savannah River, but approx. one mile from the North Augusta Greeneway access. **

This sophisticated home features a newly renovated kitchen, formal dining room, two bedrooms (each with one queen bed), and a bright living room. Guests are also welcome to utilize the enclosed sunroom, located through French doors, as an office space or reading nook. Maximum occupancy: 4

You'll be just one mile away from the GreenJackets baseball stadium and the North Augusta Greeneway--great for walking, jogging or biking along the Savannah River. Both Downtowns North Augusta and Augusta offer dining, shopping, and arts.

We ask that guests honor quiet times from 10:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. as this home is shared with a separate upstairs unit. Please do not block the driveway.
Our homes are professionally cleaned between guests' stays.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have any available units?
1013 Georgia Ave. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1013 Georgia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Georgia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Georgia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Augusta.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. offer parking?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have a pool?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Georgia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Georgia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
