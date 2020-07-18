1013 Georgia Ave.

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Downtown Riverfront Jewel, Long Term Stays Available! - This quaint cottage offers the best of both sides of the Savannah River. Guests are less than one mile away from the shops and dining of downtown North Augusta, SC, "South Carolina's Riverfront," and less than two miles from downtown Augusta, GA. Other nearby destinations include: Augusta National Golf Club (6 miles), Downtown Aiken, SC (15 miles) and Fort Gordon (16 miles)

**This home is not located on the Savannah River, but approx. one mile from the North Augusta Greeneway access. **



This sophisticated home features a newly renovated kitchen, formal dining room, two bedrooms (each with one queen bed), and a bright living room. Guests are also welcome to utilize the enclosed sunroom, located through French doors, as an office space or reading nook. Maximum occupancy: 4



You'll be just one mile away from the GreenJackets baseball stadium and the North Augusta Greeneway--great for walking, jogging or biking along the Savannah River. Both Downtowns North Augusta and Augusta offer dining, shopping, and arts.



We ask that guests honor quiet times from 10:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. as this home is shared with a separate upstairs unit. Please do not block the driveway.

Our homes are professionally cleaned between guests' stays.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896718)