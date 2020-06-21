All apartments in Myrtle Beach
926 A Iris
926 A Iris

926 Iris St · (843) 232-0000
Location

926 Iris St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 926 A Iris · Avail. Jul 6

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
926 A Iris Available 07/06/20 Live/Work Townhouse In Market Common - Welcome home!!! This beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse is just what you've been looking for. Located above a commercial unit, the residential property is spacious and open. The living room and dining room are located right off the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops which includes an island. The half bath and laundry are located on the main floor right off of the kitchen. As you go upstairs you will find both bedrooms. Originally a 3 bedroom townhouse that has been updated to a custom designed 2 bedroom to include a very spacious master. The master bathroom includes a double vanity. The guest bedroom also has a private bathroom. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities, except water up to a $40 cap. No smoking allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required.

Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 A Iris have any available units?
926 A Iris has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 926 A Iris have?
Some of 926 A Iris's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 A Iris currently offering any rent specials?
926 A Iris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 A Iris pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 A Iris is pet friendly.
Does 926 A Iris offer parking?
No, 926 A Iris does not offer parking.
Does 926 A Iris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 A Iris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 A Iris have a pool?
No, 926 A Iris does not have a pool.
Does 926 A Iris have accessible units?
No, 926 A Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 926 A Iris have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 A Iris does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 A Iris have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 A Iris does not have units with air conditioning.
