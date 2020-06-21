Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

926 A Iris Available 07/06/20 Live/Work Townhouse In Market Common - Welcome home!!! This beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhouse is just what you've been looking for. Located above a commercial unit, the residential property is spacious and open. The living room and dining room are located right off the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops which includes an island. The half bath and laundry are located on the main floor right off of the kitchen. As you go upstairs you will find both bedrooms. Originally a 3 bedroom townhouse that has been updated to a custom designed 2 bedroom to include a very spacious master. The master bathroom includes a double vanity. The guest bedroom also has a private bathroom. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities, except water up to a $40 cap. No smoking allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required.



Application Requirements



Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4892514)