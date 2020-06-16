All apartments in Murrells Inlet
Find more places like 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrells Inlet, SC
/
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4162 Murrells Inlet Rd

4162 Murrells Inlet Road · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrells Inlet
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet!

It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

You'll love this beautiful kitchen with walnut cabinetry and a peninsula breakfast bar with tons of cooking space. Kitchen has tiled flooring, gorgeous counters, a goose-neck faucet, sleek stainless steel appliances including a glass top stove! Faux French doors open to a warm light sun room and a rear deck.

Close to dining, shopping, boating and entertainment!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today! 

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have any available units?
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have?
Some of 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does offer parking.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have a pool?
No, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have accessible units?
No, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4162 Murrells Inlet Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Murrells Inlet 2 BedroomsMurrells Inlet 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Murrells Inlet 3 BedroomsMurrells Inlet Apartments with Parking
Murrells Inlet Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity