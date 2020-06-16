4162 Murrells Inlet Rd

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet!
It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
You'll love this beautiful kitchen with walnut cabinetry and a peninsula breakfast bar with tons of cooking space. Kitchen has tiled flooring, gorgeous counters, a goose-neck faucet, sleek stainless steel appliances including a glass top stove! Faux French doors open to a warm light sun room and a rear deck.
Close to dining, shopping, boating and entertainment!
Pets conditional.
We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**