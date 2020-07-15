/
furnished apartments
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC
5402 sweetwater blv C
5402 Sweetwater Blvd, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Unit C Available 08/05/20 Furnished 3BR 3BA 2CAR HOME all up grades - Property Id: 319520 A must see home top of the line furniture complete kitchen accessories vaulted ceilings light and bright split bedroom floor plan 1 car garage with ample
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
176 Wimdledon Way
176 Wimbleton Way, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Wynbrooke - This furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome is a great find It is located in the highly sought after Wynbrooke community. The home is very spacious, offers lots of natural light, and has been very well maintained.
1850 Colony Dr Unit 2 B
1850 Colony Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
842 sqft
Golf Colony Unit 2-B Furnished - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Loft FULLY FURNISHED!! Just minutes to the BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Basic Cable,Trash, and Pest Control. No Pets per the HOA Rules and Regulations.
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C
1300 Deer Creek Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD - 1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C Available 08/01/20 First floor in Villas on the Green - This 1 bedroom ( den could be 2nd bedroom) plus 1 bath features open floor plan, living room, dining area, with the expanded den that can be used
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
698 Riverwalk Drive Unit 104
698 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
698 Riverwalk Drive Unit 104 Available 07/28/20 Must See! Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Condo at Riverwalk on the Waterway! - Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located on the first floor at Riverwalk on the Waterway in the
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community.
Forestbrook
4213 Livorn Loop
4213 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3280 sqft
4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.
1027 Pinwheel Loop
1027 Pinwheel Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1027 Pinwheel Loop Available 07/31/20 Spacious, Dog Friendly, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bath, Fully Furnished Town Home! - Beautiful furnished, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home is located in the gated Parkview community in Myrtle Beach.
