Lexington County, SC
140 Whitton Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM

140 Whitton Court

140 Whitton Court · No Longer Available
Location

140 Whitton Court, Lexington County, SC 29073

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home! Upon entry, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Lexington greets you with beautiful hardwood flooring, cozy plush carpeting, and a fireplace in the Living Room. The kitchen features Energy Star rated appliances and beautiful granite countertops that overlook the Living Room, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends! The spacious Master suite features a walk-in closet and large windows that introduce lots of sunlight. This home offers even more with a backyard patio, making this the perfect place for summer cookouts!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Whitton Court have any available units?
140 Whitton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington County, SC.
What amenities does 140 Whitton Court have?
Some of 140 Whitton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Whitton Court currently offering any rent specials?
140 Whitton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Whitton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Whitton Court is pet friendly.
Does 140 Whitton Court offer parking?
Yes, 140 Whitton Court offers parking.
Does 140 Whitton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Whitton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Whitton Court have a pool?
No, 140 Whitton Court does not have a pool.
Does 140 Whitton Court have accessible units?
No, 140 Whitton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Whitton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Whitton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Whitton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Whitton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
