140 Whitton Court

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home! Upon entry, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Lexington greets you with beautiful hardwood flooring, cozy plush carpeting, and a fireplace in the Living Room. The kitchen features Energy Star rated appliances and beautiful granite countertops that overlook the Living Room, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends! The spacious Master suite features a walk-in closet and large windows that introduce lots of sunlight. This home offers even more with a backyard patio, making this the perfect place for summer cookouts!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.