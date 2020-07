Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful All Brick Luxury John Wieland. Built home in Firethorne Community. This home is a MUST SEE! Features include, granite countertops, custom built kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, Master Bedroom and Bath on main level with ceramic tile throughout. So many upgrades to list this is an immaculate home you must see for yourself. Tenant has option to be a member with the Golf Club at $343 per month for full access to pool, tennis, clubhouse.