Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

3 bed Fort Mill home! French sliding door in breakfast room leads out to large, spacious backyard. Kitchen has staggered upper cabinets with stainless steel appliances that over looks the great room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs features a loft that separates the two spare bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs and comes with washer/dryer. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and lots of light with an en-suite bathroom that includes dual sinks, large walk-closet, and separate tub/shower. Available for move in August 1st. Landscaping included for an extra $70 a month! Community has a clubhouse and pool. No pets.