Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

611 Old Mill Road

Location

611 Old Mill Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors , granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Spacious bedrooms with walkin closets, upstairs den/living area and 1 car garage. A fenced yard and sizable patio offer a nice area for outdoor living.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Directions from Clover office: Take Hwy 55 toward S Main. Turn left onto Hwy 557 and continue on SC49 N. Right on Evergreen Rd, left on Shady Pond Dr, right on Sandy Spring Ln,, left on Old Mill Rd. House will be on left.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Old Mill Road have any available units?
611 Old Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 611 Old Mill Road have?
Some of 611 Old Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Old Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 Old Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Old Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 611 Old Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 611 Old Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 611 Old Mill Road offers parking.
Does 611 Old Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Old Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Old Mill Road have a pool?
No, 611 Old Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 Old Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 611 Old Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Old Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Old Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Old Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Old Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

