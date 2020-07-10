611 Old Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors , granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Spacious bedrooms with walkin closets, upstairs den/living area and 1 car garage. A fenced yard and sizable patio offer a nice area for outdoor living.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Directions from Clover office: Take Hwy 55 toward S Main. Turn left onto Hwy 557 and continue on SC49 N. Right on Evergreen Rd, left on Shady Pond Dr, right on Sandy Spring Ln,, left on Old Mill Rd. House will be on left.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.