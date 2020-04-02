54 Timberidge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Live in the River Hills gated community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a modern kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining and living rooms. Large open family room with floor to ceiling windows. Owner's suite has been updated and offers a walkout to deck. 2 large secondary bedrooms, all bedrooms have hardwood floors. 2 car attached garage on a quiet cul-de-sac location with yard. The community has a lot to offer and the location is great!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.