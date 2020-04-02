All apartments in Lake Wylie
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

54 Timberidge Drive

54 Timberidge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

54 Timberidge Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Live in the River Hills gated community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a modern kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining and living rooms. Large open family room with floor to ceiling windows. Owner's suite has been updated and offers a walkout to deck. 2 large secondary bedrooms, all bedrooms have hardwood floors. 2 car attached garage on a quiet cul-de-sac location with yard. The community has a lot to offer and the location is great!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Timberidge Drive have any available units?
54 Timberidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 54 Timberidge Drive have?
Some of 54 Timberidge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Timberidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Timberidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Timberidge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Timberidge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Timberidge Drive offers parking.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Timberidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive have a pool?
No, 54 Timberidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Timberidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Timberidge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Timberidge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Timberidge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
