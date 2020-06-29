436 Harvest Terrace Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home, Located in Autumn Cove, Ebenezer Road left onto Celanese Road, right onto Hwy 274/Handmills Hwy, right onto Pepperwood Place, right onto Oleander Drive, left onto Harvest Terrace Drive. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Office, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, (Master on 2nd Level), Large Back Tiered Deck, 2 Car Garage. Single Family only

NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



