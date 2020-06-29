All apartments in Lake Wylie
436 Harvest Terrace Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

436 Harvest Terrace Drive

Location

436 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home, Located in Autumn Cove, Ebenezer Road left onto Celanese Road, right onto Hwy 274/Handmills Hwy, right onto Pepperwood Place, right onto Oleander Drive, left onto Harvest Terrace Drive. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Office, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, (Master on 2nd Level), Large Back Tiered Deck, 2 Car Garage. Single Family only
NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE2114970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

