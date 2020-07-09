42 Heritage Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Contemporary Ranch Style Home Located in the Fantastic Golf Community of River Hills Subdivision in Lake Wylie, SC, 4 Bedrooms (Master has sitting area off of Bedroom/Bathroom with access to Patio. 3 Bathrooms, Large Open Floor Plan throughout home. Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Room, Large Eat In Kitchen with Gas Stove Top, Wall Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Off of the Kitchen is the Screened Porch. Room off of Kitchen can be used for Planting/Gardening or Crafts. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Lots of Windows to allow plenty of natural light inside and Lots for Woods around property. 2 Car Garage. Community offers gated security, club house, pool, tennis courts, community garden, marina and lake access. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE4356285)