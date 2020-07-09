All apartments in Lake Wylie
Location

42 Heritage Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Contemporary Ranch Style Home Located in the Fantastic Golf Community of River Hills Subdivision in Lake Wylie, SC, 4 Bedrooms (Master has sitting area off of Bedroom/Bathroom with access to Patio. 3 Bathrooms, Large Open Floor Plan throughout home. Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Room, Large Eat In Kitchen with Gas Stove Top, Wall Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Off of the Kitchen is the Screened Porch. Room off of Kitchen can be used for Planting/Gardening or Crafts. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Lots of Windows to allow plenty of natural light inside and Lots for Woods around property. 2 Car Garage. Community offers gated security, club house, pool, tennis courts, community garden, marina and lake access. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE4356285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Heritage Drive have any available units?
42 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 42 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 42 Heritage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Heritage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 42 Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42 Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 42 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Heritage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Heritage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 42 Heritage Drive has a pool.
Does 42 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Heritage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
