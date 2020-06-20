All apartments in Lake Wylie
Find more places like 232 Riverview Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
232 Riverview Terrace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

232 Riverview Terrace

232 Riverview Terrace · (704) 201-7076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wylie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 232 Riverview Terrace · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances. 2 story GR with fireplace & built-ins. Tiled entry, & flexible front room to use as office/den/playroom. Large dining opens onto a private rear deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs is a vaulted Master with double WICs, private bath. Loft area overlooks the Great Room & has built-in library nook. 2 large secondary BRS & full bath. Excellent Clover Schools. A pretty tree-lined neighborhood with walking trails and lake.

(RLNE5769191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Riverview Terrace have any available units?
232 Riverview Terrace has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Riverview Terrace have?
Some of 232 Riverview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Riverview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
232 Riverview Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Riverview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace offer parking?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 232 Riverview Terrace has a pool.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Riverview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Riverview Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 232 Riverview Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 BedroomsLake Wylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lake Wylie Accessible ApartmentsLake Wylie Apartments with Garage
Lake Wylie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity