232 Riverview Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool fireplace

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances. 2 story GR with fireplace & built-ins. Tiled entry, & flexible front room to use as office/den/playroom. Large dining opens onto a private rear deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs is a vaulted Master with double WICs, private bath. Loft area overlooks the Great Room & has built-in library nook. 2 large secondary BRS & full bath. Excellent Clover Schools. A pretty tree-lined neighborhood with walking trails and lake.



(RLNE5769191)