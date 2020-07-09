All apartments in Lake Wylie
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
1500 Calvin Hal Rd.
1500 Calvin Hal Rd.

1500 Calvin Hall Road · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Calvin Hall Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
1500 Calvin Hal Rd. Available 06/09/20 Live in Lake Wylie in the Landing!! - Here's your opportunity to live in Lake Wylie's most desired neighborhood - The Landing! Stunning craftsman style home boasts a bright, open floor plan w/ beautiful moldings & trim, granite, HWs. Plantation shutters. Gourmet Kitchen has SS appliances incl. refrigerator, & has handy pass-thru bar to the formal Dining. Sep Breakfast Nook for casual dining. Dramatic 2 story GR features stone FP & leads to a fabulous Sun Rm complete w/a double sided FP. Huge rear patio extends the living space even further & looks out to the private, wooded backyard. Deluxe Master is conveniently located on the main level & has deep WIC, dual sink vanity, soaking tub & sep. shower. Upstairs are 2 secondary BRs, full bath & huge Bonus/Rec Rm that could be 4th BR. Tons of storage throughout. Pristine condition! Lawn care incl! Great neighborhood amenities incl. pool & club house. Walking trails nearby lead to the playground/picnic area. Close to shopping & dining. Award-winning Clover Schools. Move right in!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4779250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have any available units?
1500 Calvin Hal Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have?
Some of 1500 Calvin Hal Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Calvin Hal Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. offer parking?
No, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. has a pool.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Calvin Hal Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

