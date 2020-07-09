Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

1500 Calvin Hal Rd. Available 06/09/20 Live in Lake Wylie in the Landing!! - Here's your opportunity to live in Lake Wylie's most desired neighborhood - The Landing! Stunning craftsman style home boasts a bright, open floor plan w/ beautiful moldings & trim, granite, HWs. Plantation shutters. Gourmet Kitchen has SS appliances incl. refrigerator, & has handy pass-thru bar to the formal Dining. Sep Breakfast Nook for casual dining. Dramatic 2 story GR features stone FP & leads to a fabulous Sun Rm complete w/a double sided FP. Huge rear patio extends the living space even further & looks out to the private, wooded backyard. Deluxe Master is conveniently located on the main level & has deep WIC, dual sink vanity, soaking tub & sep. shower. Upstairs are 2 secondary BRs, full bath & huge Bonus/Rec Rm that could be 4th BR. Tons of storage throughout. Pristine condition! Lawn care incl! Great neighborhood amenities incl. pool & club house. Walking trails nearby lead to the playground/picnic area. Close to shopping & dining. Award-winning Clover Schools. Move right in!



No Cats Allowed



