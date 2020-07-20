144 Autumn Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

WOW! Welcome home to this bright and immaculate townhome in desirable Autumn Cove! This is an open floor plan that is wonderful for entertaining. Nice kitchen opens to breakfast room and large great room. Master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and en suite bath with garden tub. Enjoy the outdoors in the private fenced back yard with plenty of patio space for outdoor dining and relaxing. This townhome is in a fantastic location in the award winning Clover School District. Close to shopping, dining, highway, airport and Charlotte. This one will go fast, so get in to see it quickly. You will be very impressed!!