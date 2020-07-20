All apartments in Lake Wylie
144 Autumn Falls Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

144 Autumn Falls Drive

144 Autumn Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 Autumn Falls Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Welcome home to this bright and immaculate townhome in desirable Autumn Cove! This is an open floor plan that is wonderful for entertaining. Nice kitchen opens to breakfast room and large great room. Master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and en suite bath with garden tub. Enjoy the outdoors in the private fenced back yard with plenty of patio space for outdoor dining and relaxing. This townhome is in a fantastic location in the award winning Clover School District. Close to shopping, dining, highway, airport and Charlotte. This one will go fast, so get in to see it quickly. You will be very impressed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

