Lake Wylie, SC
1344 Kings Grove Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1344 Kings Grove Dr

1344 Kings Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Kings Grove Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29745

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful York home - barely lived in - This meticulously maintained 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home with fenced yard and 2 car garage opens to a spacious foyer, and a private office/library or sitting room. Master on the main floor with tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. The kitchen has an impressively large island (great for entertainment), granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range) and a walk-in pantry. It includes an office nook, and mud room. It features hardwood floors on the main level, 9 ft. ceilings and updated contemporary lighting. It has 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft located upstairs, a welcoming front porch and a private back yard that backs to mature trees. Great Clover School District, and minutes from Lake Wylie. Neighborhood amenities include pool, walking trails and playground!

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have any available units?
1344 Kings Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have?
Some of 1344 Kings Grove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Kings Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Kings Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Kings Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Kings Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Kings Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Kings Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1344 Kings Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 1344 Kings Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Kings Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Kings Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1344 Kings Grove Dr has units with air conditioning.
