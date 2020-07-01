All apartments in Lake Wylie
1092 Valley Forge Road
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:20 PM

1092 Valley Forge Road

1092 Valley Forge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1092 Valley Forge Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage.
Discount offered for extended lease. Rent as low as $1,550 with an 18 month lease, or $1,575 with a 30 month lease.
Great location in the heart of Lake Wylie. Close to shopping & restaurants.
Clover schools!
Downstairs consists of formal dining room, large living room, half bath, coat closet, eat in kitchen, with breakfast bar, ample counter & prep space, along with a pantry. All bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom is a great size with private master bathroom and large walk in closet. All three guest bedrooms shares a full bathroom. Laundry room located on the second floor central to all the bedrooms.
This is a non-smoking home. Pets up to 70 lbs may be allowed with approval.
This home will be available December 1st. Home is currently occupied and is available for viewing by appointment only.
Please contact us to schedule a viewing. 803-250-1062 ext. 2. Applications can be submitted at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have any available units?
1092 Valley Forge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 1092 Valley Forge Road have?
Some of 1092 Valley Forge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Valley Forge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Valley Forge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Valley Forge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1092 Valley Forge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1092 Valley Forge Road offers parking.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Valley Forge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have a pool?
No, 1092 Valley Forge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have accessible units?
No, 1092 Valley Forge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 Valley Forge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1092 Valley Forge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1092 Valley Forge Road has units with air conditioning.

