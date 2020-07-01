1092 Valley Forge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage.

Discount offered for extended lease. Rent as low as $1,550 with an 18 month lease, or $1,575 with a 30 month lease.

Great location in the heart of Lake Wylie. Close to shopping & restaurants.

Clover schools!

Downstairs consists of formal dining room, large living room, half bath, coat closet, eat in kitchen, with breakfast bar, ample counter & prep space, along with a pantry. All bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom is a great size with private master bathroom and large walk in closet. All three guest bedrooms shares a full bathroom. Laundry room located on the second floor central to all the bedrooms.

This is a non-smoking home. Pets up to 70 lbs may be allowed with approval.

This home will be available December 1st. Home is currently occupied and is available for viewing by appointment only.

Please contact us to schedule a viewing. 803-250-1062 ext. 2. Applications can be submitted at 1sourcepropertymanagement.com