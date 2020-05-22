Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9870 Levenshall Dr. Available 05/22/20 Heaton Place - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch home available on corner lot in Ladson! This home features laminate hardwood throughout the common areas, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, skylights in the living room, and ceiling fans in all rooms. The dining area overlooks the fenced-in backyard, equipped with two driveways and a double gate off the side, and a 10x10 covered patio. **No showings until after 5/20, due to new carpets being installed and painting being completed**



Small pets up to 30 pounds negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Applications available online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult



(RLNE4826738)