Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

9870 Levenshall Dr.

9870 Levenshall Drive · (843) 804-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9870 Levenshall Drive, Ladson, SC 29456
Ladson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9870 Levenshall Dr. · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
9870 Levenshall Dr. Available 05/22/20 Heaton Place - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch home available on corner lot in Ladson! This home features laminate hardwood throughout the common areas, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, skylights in the living room, and ceiling fans in all rooms. The dining area overlooks the fenced-in backyard, equipped with two driveways and a double gate off the side, and a 10x10 covered patio. **No showings until after 5/20, due to new carpets being installed and painting being completed**

Small pets up to 30 pounds negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Applications available online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult

(RLNE4826738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have any available units?
9870 Levenshall Dr. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have?
Some of 9870 Levenshall Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9870 Levenshall Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9870 Levenshall Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9870 Levenshall Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9870 Levenshall Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. offer parking?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have a pool?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9870 Levenshall Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9870 Levenshall Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
