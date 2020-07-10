/
apartments with washer dryer
13 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
289 Ceasar Place
289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2142 sqft
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
11 O'Connor, Cottage
11 O Connor Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015
100 Kensington Blvd, Bluffton, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$927
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd # 1015 Available 08/17/20 Incredible 1 bed, 1 bath condo in the Estates at Westbury Park! - This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom villa-style condo features a spacious, open living area with french doors that lead to a balcony overlooking
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
123 Pinecrest Circle
123 Pinecrest Circle, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinecrest - 3 Bedroom + Bonus/4th Bedroom with massive tiled sunroom on golf course - This Huntington model has all the upgrades. There are vaulted ceilings everywhere with upgraded ceiling fans.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
2000 sqft
Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished condo (837 sq. ft) with community dock. Beautiful tile flooring throughout gives condo a very coastal feel. Open living/dining/kitchen with screened in porch. (washer/dryer included).
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709
897 Fording Island Rd, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
897 Fording Island Rd. #1709 Available 08/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo at Plantation Point - Two bedroom, two bathroom first floor condo conveniently located in Plantation Point.
