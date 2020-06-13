Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Wildwood Court
11 Wildwood Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
11 Wildwood Court Available 06/18/20 FURNISHED Home in Sea Pines Available June 20 for Long Term Lease! - Furnished home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms available June 20th for long term lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20
5 Gumtree Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1133 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/24/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/24 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11 O'Connor, Cottage
11 O Connor Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3640 sqft
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Black Watch Drive
117 Black Watch Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1381 sqft
117 Black Watch Drive (The Gatherings) - RENOVATED AND READY TO RENT! - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. New interior paint. New carpet. Renovated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new counter tops. New downstairs bathroom vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,168
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway 20-205 Bridgepointe
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR / 2BA @ Bridgepointe - JUST REDUCED!!!! - Two bedrooms - Two bathrooms - Screened porch - Elevator served - Community Pool - No pets (RLNE2169818)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
889 Broad River Drive
889 Broad River Drive, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Open & Airy floor plan in Shell Point area of Beaufort. All kitchen appliances present.. Wood floors through out living areas and bedrooms. Large screen porch, fenced backyard and a x-large storage shed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hilton Head Island, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hilton Head Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

