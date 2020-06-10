All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4

5 Gumtree Road
Hilton Head Island
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

5 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 Available 07/01/20 Lovely One-Level Marsh Side Villa - Hilton Head - This beautiful property is located in Marsh Side, on the north-end of Hilton Head near the public schools. Enjoy all the wonderful on-site amenities, including a pool, tennis courts and playground. This two-bedroom, two bathroom property is all on one level and boasts beautiful lagoon views from inside and out. There are laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with stainless appliances to include a gas/electric dual range. There is a stacked washer/dryer unit as well. The guest bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower and the master bathroom has a tub/shower. Seeking a 12 month lease minimum with a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit. No outdoor cats permitted per regime rules. Water is included.

(RLNE4792985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have any available units?
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilton Head Island, SC.
What amenities does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have?
Some of 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 offer parking?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 does not offer parking.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 has a pool.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have accessible units?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
