5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 Available 07/01/20 Lovely One-Level Marsh Side Villa - Hilton Head - This beautiful property is located in Marsh Side, on the north-end of Hilton Head near the public schools. Enjoy all the wonderful on-site amenities, including a pool, tennis courts and playground. This two-bedroom, two bathroom property is all on one level and boasts beautiful lagoon views from inside and out. There are laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with stainless appliances to include a gas/electric dual range. There is a stacked washer/dryer unit as well. The guest bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower and the master bathroom has a tub/shower. Seeking a 12 month lease minimum with a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit. No outdoor cats permitted per regime rules. Water is included.



