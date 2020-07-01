All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Find more places like 27 Club Course Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hilton Head Island, SC
/
27 Club Course Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

27 Club Course Drive

27 Club Course Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hilton Head Island
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27 Club Course Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
27 Club Course Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Home in Sea Pines - Located in the gated community of Sea Pines, this wonderful home is on the private Club Course golf course. Fully furnished and available to lease through July 15, 2021. Pets considered on a case by case basis. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vinyl plank floors in the living/dining area, an eat-in kitchen, laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, a screened porch, and a large back deck with beautiful views. A security deposit equal to one month's rent will be due at lease signing. Landscaping and pest control included.

(RLNE4560369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Club Course Drive have any available units?
27 Club Course Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilton Head Island, SC.
What amenities does 27 Club Course Drive have?
Some of 27 Club Course Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Club Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27 Club Course Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Club Course Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Club Course Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27 Club Course Drive offer parking?
No, 27 Club Course Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27 Club Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Club Course Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Club Course Drive have a pool?
No, 27 Club Course Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27 Club Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 27 Club Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Club Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Club Course Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Club Course Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Club Course Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Similar Pages

Hilton Head Island 2 BedroomsHilton Head Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hilton Head Island Apartments with GymsHilton Head Island Apartments with Parking
Hilton Head Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SC
Garden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GA
Ridgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina