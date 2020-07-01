Amenities

27 Club Course Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Home in Sea Pines - Located in the gated community of Sea Pines, this wonderful home is on the private Club Course golf course. Fully furnished and available to lease through July 15, 2021. Pets considered on a case by case basis. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vinyl plank floors in the living/dining area, an eat-in kitchen, laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, a screened porch, and a large back deck with beautiful views. A security deposit equal to one month's rent will be due at lease signing. Landscaping and pest control included.



(RLNE4560369)