78 Windjammer Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community. Stunning quality design including hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas, formal dining room with wainscoting, chef's kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is just off of the kitchen and has private access to the screened-in porch overlooking Lake Latitude. The master bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and separate jetted tub. There are three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Laundry room has a full sized washer and dryer and leads to the attached two-car garage. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Available now! A face mask and shoe covers may be required for showings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5855851)