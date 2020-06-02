All apartments in Hardeeville
Hardeeville, SC
78 Windjammer Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

78 Windjammer Court

78 Windjammer Ct · (843) 706-7368
Location

78 Windjammer Ct, Hardeeville, SC 29927

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 78 Windjammer Court · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2126 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous Newer Home in Margaritaville overlooking Latitude Lake - Unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home in desirable new Margaritaville community. Stunning quality design including hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas, formal dining room with wainscoting, chef's kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is just off of the kitchen and has private access to the screened-in porch overlooking Lake Latitude. The master bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and separate jetted tub. There are three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Laundry room has a full sized washer and dryer and leads to the attached two-car garage. Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Available now! A face mask and shoe covers may be required for showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Windjammer Court have any available units?
78 Windjammer Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Windjammer Court have?
Some of 78 Windjammer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Windjammer Court currently offering any rent specials?
78 Windjammer Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Windjammer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Windjammer Court is pet friendly.
Does 78 Windjammer Court offer parking?
Yes, 78 Windjammer Court does offer parking.
Does 78 Windjammer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Windjammer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Windjammer Court have a pool?
No, 78 Windjammer Court does not have a pool.
Does 78 Windjammer Court have accessible units?
No, 78 Windjammer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Windjammer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Windjammer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Windjammer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Windjammer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
