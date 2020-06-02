Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan. Spacious open floor plan features a fantastic kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and undermount lighting. Master bathroom features a private water closet, custom 6-foot tile shower with dual shower heads, walk in closet and double vanities. Blinds throughout the whole house, a beautiful fireplace in the living room and hardwood floors in the living areas complete this wonderful must see home. Hearthstone Lakes is conveniently located between Bluffton and Beaufort. Pets possible with owner approval and additional fees.



