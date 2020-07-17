21 Fairchild Way

Amenities

**READILY AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN** **LAWN MAINTENANCE AND TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED** Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Townes at Cardinal Creek subdivision. Located right off of Woodruff Rd and very convenient to all shopping, restaurants, the new Fresh Market, minutes to Downtown Greenville and easy access to both I385 and I85. Foyer has hardwood floors that opens into Living/Dining room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom on main floor, master bathroom with walk-in closet, shower with glass door and garden tub. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and Loft area. Private back patio with fence. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, mulch and exterior maintenance. Washer and Dryer provided. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Trash: HOA pays for trash pick up - Wednesday Cable/ Internet: ATT Elementary School: Mauldin Elementary Middle School: Mauldin Middle High School: Mauldin High