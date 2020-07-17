All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

21 Fairchild Way

21 Fairchild Way · (864) 309-0201
Location

21 Fairchild Way, Greenville County, SC 29607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
**READILY AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN** **LAWN MAINTENANCE AND TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED** Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Townes at Cardinal Creek subdivision. Located right off of Woodruff Rd and very convenient to all shopping, restaurants, the new Fresh Market, minutes to Downtown Greenville and easy access to both I385 and I85. Foyer has hardwood floors that opens into Living/Dining room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom on main floor, master bathroom with walk-in closet, shower with glass door and garden tub. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and Loft area. Private back patio with fence. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, mulch and exterior maintenance. Washer and Dryer provided. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING ALLOWED in the property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Laurens Electric Trash: HOA pays for trash pick up - Wednesday Cable/ Internet: ATT Elementary School: Mauldin Elementary Middle School: Mauldin Middle High School: Mauldin High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Fairchild Way have any available units?
21 Fairchild Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Fairchild Way have?
Some of 21 Fairchild Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Fairchild Way currently offering any rent specials?
21 Fairchild Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Fairchild Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Fairchild Way is pet friendly.
Does 21 Fairchild Way offer parking?
No, 21 Fairchild Way does not offer parking.
Does 21 Fairchild Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Fairchild Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Fairchild Way have a pool?
No, 21 Fairchild Way does not have a pool.
Does 21 Fairchild Way have accessible units?
No, 21 Fairchild Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Fairchild Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Fairchild Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Fairchild Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Fairchild Way has units with air conditioning.
