All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 146 Awendaw Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
146 Awendaw Way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

146 Awendaw Way

146 Awendaw Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

146 Awendaw Way, Greenville County, SC 29607

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Fantastic end unit. As you enter the large Foyer, graceful arches pull your eye back towards the beautifully appointed Family Room. The upgraded kitchen features a Gourmet Island, 42" Maple Cognac Cabinets with Brushed Nickel Hardware, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances (GE Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher) and recessed lights. Eat in your beautiful dinette that features a bay window. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the foyer, powder room, kitchen, and dinette. Ascend the rear staircase to the second floor featuring three Bedrooms, including an Owner's Bedroom with an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner's Bath has dual Cognac vanities, granite tops with double porcelain sinks, linen closet and 5' shower featuring your choice of luxury tile. A second floor Laundry with included washer and dryer provides the ultimate in convenience, and the large closets in each the of the Bedrooms and the hallway linen closet provide plenty of storage space. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Awendaw Way have any available units?
146 Awendaw Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville County, SC.
What amenities does 146 Awendaw Way have?
Some of 146 Awendaw Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Awendaw Way currently offering any rent specials?
146 Awendaw Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Awendaw Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Awendaw Way is pet friendly.
Does 146 Awendaw Way offer parking?
No, 146 Awendaw Way does not offer parking.
Does 146 Awendaw Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Awendaw Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Awendaw Way have a pool?
No, 146 Awendaw Way does not have a pool.
Does 146 Awendaw Way have accessible units?
No, 146 Awendaw Way does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Awendaw Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Awendaw Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Awendaw Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Awendaw Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way
Greenville, SC 29615
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29601
Link Apartments West End
25 River St
Greenville, SC 29601
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman