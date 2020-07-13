55 Apartments for rent in Surfside Beach, SC with pool

/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Colony Dr Unit 2 B
1850 Colony Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
842 sqft
Golf Colony Unit 2-B Furnished - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Loft FULLY FURNISHED!! Just minutes to the BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Basic Cable,Trash, and Pest Control. No Pets per the HOA Rules and Regulations.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
2170 Lytham Ct
2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2066 sqft
NOTE***This property is not furnished! This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club! The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights,
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1870 Auburn Ln unit 20J
1870 Auburn Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
Spacious and comfortable 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo overlooking the pool! 20J Golf Colony - 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Golf Colony overlooking pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4407800)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1890 Auburn Lane Unit 32H
1890 Auburn Lane, Horry County, SC
Studio
$800
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
32-H Beautiful Studio Unit in Golf Colony - Beautiful Studio Unit just minutes to the BEACH! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet and Monthly Pest Control. No Pets per the HOA Rules and Regulations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8775 Chandler Drive Unit H
8775 Chandler Dr, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
South Bay Lakes - Great Location - Condo offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bath, Open floor plan, 3 season porch with additional storage space, overlooking Lake. 2 community pools, club house with activities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Andover Dr Apt D
2270 Andover Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C
1300 Deer Creek Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
1300 DEER CREEK ROAD - 1300 DEER CREEK ROAD #C Available 08/01/20 First floor in Villas on the Green - This 1 bedroom ( den could be 2nd bedroom) plus 1 bath features open floor plan, living room, dining area, with the expanded den that can be used
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
176 Wimdledon Way
176 Wimbleton Way, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Wynbrooke - This furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome is a great find It is located in the highly sought after Wynbrooke community. The home is very spacious, offers lots of natural light, and has been very well maintained.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
435 Old South Circle
435 Old South Circle, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1451 sqft
Jamestowne Village - UPDATED Beautiful Townhome. Comes with New Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
724 Devon Estate Ave
724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
144 Olde Towne Way Unit #5
144 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Wellington Townhomes - Application Pending - Perfect place to call home! Beautiful 2Bed/2.5Bath townhome with dedicating dinning room and screened porch. Large kitchen w tile flooring and pantry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
118 Butkus Drive Unit 8
118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - just renovated by new owner - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - End Unit - Unfurnished Located just off the By Pass in Socastee between Palmentto Pointe Boulevard and South Strand Hospital.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
261 Portsmith Dr.
261 Portsmith Dr, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand new Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring throughout the entire Condo located inside a gated community! Some of the features that are included are Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.