2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
199 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC
Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1097 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Last updated June 12
Planters Walk
1 Unit Available
82 Indigo Ln
82 Indigo Lane, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1017 sqft
Patio home In Crowfield Planters Walk - Corner unit with lots of shade and privacy. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances just over a year old. Skylight in master bath adds lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master.
Last updated June 12
24 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated June 12
22 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated June 12
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Last updated June 12
71 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
39 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12
17 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated June 12
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Last updated June 12
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 12
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Last updated June 12
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated June 12
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Last updated June 12
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 12
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
