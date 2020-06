Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool cats allowed

Great location within popular Sophia Landing directly across from the community pool PLUS wooded area to the right and partially wooded area to the rear. This craftsman style home has an open concept on the 1st floor. The kitchen has a center island, stainless steel appliances and opens into the family room. The upper level has a spacious loft area plus 4 bedrooms, laundry room and the spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and an en-suite bath with separate shower and soak tub. There is even a picture window by the soak tub. Enjoy the fenced-in back yard from the screened-in porch. Call today as this one will not last!

Contact us to schedule a showing.