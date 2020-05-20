331 Water Oak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING**



Three bedroom home in Goose Creek close to the Naval Base and Charleston Southern University. Tons of character including crown molding and hardwood floors. Large family room opens up to the eat-in kitchen. Spacious fenced-in back yard with a covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors. Washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets ok.



PET POLICY:



3 dogs max, 80lbs. or under



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property will be available for showings the first week of September. The current tenants for this property have decided to terminate their lease early. In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program