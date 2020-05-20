All apartments in Goose Creek
331 Water Oak Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

331 Water Oak Dr

331 Water Oak Drive · (843) 737-6034
Location

331 Water Oak Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING**

Three bedroom home in Goose Creek close to the Naval Base and Charleston Southern University. Tons of character including crown molding and hardwood floors. Large family room opens up to the eat-in kitchen. Spacious fenced-in back yard with a covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors. Washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

3 dogs max, 80lbs. or under

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property will be available for showings the first week of September. The current tenants for this property have decided to terminate their lease early. In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are not allowing showings on this property at this time, to protect the current occupants. We will continue to accept applications and encourage you to apply. View our requirements to determine if you are a qualified candidate on our application page and apply now! https://www.charlestonpc.com/applications.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Water Oak Dr have any available units?
331 Water Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 Water Oak Dr have?
Some of 331 Water Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Water Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
331 Water Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Water Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Water Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 331 Water Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Water Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 331 Water Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 331 Water Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Water Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Water Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 Water Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.
