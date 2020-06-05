All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

821 Savannah Place Drive

821 Savannah Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Savannah Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Delightful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Family Home! - Adorable Single Family Home with an inviting covered front porch is awaiting a new resident. Property features include a family room with decorative fireplace, spacious formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, large office space or second living area with hardwood floors throughout main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen with large pantry and breakfast bar. Spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, double sink and separate shower. Garage has pull down stairs for attic storage space. The exterior has a spacious fenced in back yard backing up to wooded area with a fire pit for extra privacy. Only minutes away from schools, dining, shopping and the Anne Springs Close Greenway with easy access to I-77!

Pet Policy: Owner must approve with a $250 pet fee and $10 per month pet rent. No aggressive breeds will be allowed!

Directions from Fort Mill office: Turn right onto SC Hwy 160 E. Turn left on Clebourne St and continue onto Tom Hall St. Right on N Dobys Bridge Rd, left onto Hensley Rd and then left onto Savannah Place Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5515310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Savannah Place Drive have any available units?
821 Savannah Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Savannah Place Drive have?
Some of 821 Savannah Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Savannah Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Savannah Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Savannah Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Savannah Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 821 Savannah Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Savannah Place Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Savannah Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Savannah Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Savannah Place Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Savannah Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Savannah Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Savannah Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Savannah Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Savannah Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
