821 Savannah Place Drive

Delightful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Family Home! - Adorable Single Family Home with an inviting covered front porch is awaiting a new resident. Property features include a family room with decorative fireplace, spacious formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, large office space or second living area with hardwood floors throughout main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen with large pantry and breakfast bar. Spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, double sink and separate shower. Garage has pull down stairs for attic storage space. The exterior has a spacious fenced in back yard backing up to wooded area with a fire pit for extra privacy. Only minutes away from schools, dining, shopping and the Anne Springs Close Greenway with easy access to I-77!



Pet Policy: Owner must approve with a $250 pet fee and $10 per month pet rent. No aggressive breeds will be allowed!



Directions from Fort Mill office: Turn right onto SC Hwy 160 E. Turn left on Clebourne St and continue onto Tom Hall St. Right on N Dobys Bridge Rd, left onto Hensley Rd and then left onto Savannah Place Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



