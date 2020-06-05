All apartments in Fort Mill
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive

1854 Sapphire Meadow Dr · (704) 628-7096
Location

1854 Sapphire Meadow Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 Bath Arts and Crafts inspired home in Desirable Waterside at the Catawaba. Lovely Plank flooring in the main level with formal dining and living areas. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows, family room with fireplace. Upstairs host 5 bedrooms 2 large secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom, 2 additional secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with the large master suite has its on private master bathroom w separate garden tub and shower along with dual vanity. Huge master walk in closet. Large Open unfinished basement for storage or entertaining! Fenced back yard with direct access to the rear deck and basement. Pets Conditional, no cats. Contact Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment (704) 628-7096, www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have any available units?
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive does offer parking.
Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
