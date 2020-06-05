1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 Bath Arts and Crafts inspired home in Desirable Waterside at the Catawaba. Lovely Plank flooring in the main level with formal dining and living areas. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows, family room with fireplace. Upstairs host 5 bedrooms 2 large secondary bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom, 2 additional secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with the large master suite has its on private master bathroom w separate garden tub and shower along with dual vanity. Huge master walk in closet. Large Open unfinished basement for storage or entertaining! Fenced back yard with direct access to the rear deck and basement. Pets Conditional, no cats. Contact Prism Properties & Development today to schedule your appointment (704) 628-7096, www.PrismPD.com