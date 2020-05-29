104 Webbs Mill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House Located in the Avery Lakes in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to the Springs Complex, Shopping and downtown Fort Mill, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and a Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Laundry Room off of Kitchen Washer and Dryer (Not Warrantied). Deck. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants4. By Appointment Only (Available by June 15, 2020).



(RLNE5024106)