12739 South Carolina 215
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:54 PM

12739 South Carolina 215

12739 State Highway 215s · (762) 220-3407
Location

12739 State Highway 215s, Fairfield County, SC 29065

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,110

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Jenkinsville, SC is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,222sqft! Charming curb appeal with long driveway, mature trees, and covered front porch! Upon entering you will see the wonderful living room which has a beautiful stone fireplace with wood mantel and ceiling fan. Moving along you’ll enter the dining room, which is off the kitchen making the space super functional. The dining room has an upgraded light fixture, the kitchen offers upgraded countertops, appliances, and abundance of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and on suite bathroom. All bedrooms are a good size. This property offers an abundance of storage and opportunity hosting an attached 2 car garage, large separate shop with multiple garages, as well as a green house which could be used as a chicken coop!  Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have any available units?
12739 South Carolina 215 has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12739 South Carolina 215 have?
Some of 12739 South Carolina 215's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12739 South Carolina 215 currently offering any rent specials?
12739 South Carolina 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12739 South Carolina 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12739 South Carolina 215 is pet friendly.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 offer parking?
Yes, 12739 South Carolina 215 offers parking.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12739 South Carolina 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have a pool?
No, 12739 South Carolina 215 does not have a pool.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have accessible units?
No, 12739 South Carolina 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12739 South Carolina 215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12739 South Carolina 215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12739 South Carolina 215 does not have units with air conditioning.
